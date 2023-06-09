GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $353,000 Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,826 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Patrick Industries stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.88. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,204.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,403,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,975.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,709,204.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,175. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PATK. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

See Also

