GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $361,000 Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,873 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,993,000 after buying an additional 131,370 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,642,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,381,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,522,000 after purchasing an additional 40,839 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,188,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,360,000 after purchasing an additional 243,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,129,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,590,000 after purchasing an additional 90,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $75,405.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,579.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $31.15.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.91 million. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

