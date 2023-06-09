GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $370,000 Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $129.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

In other news, Director Ann C. Dee bought 2,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,711. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,711. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aasif M. Bade purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,620. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

