GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 31.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 228.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 43.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

agilon health Stock Performance

NYSE:AGL opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -95.36 and a beta of 1.12. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at agilon health

In other agilon health news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $594,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,327.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,236,898 shares of company stock worth $1,960,468,829. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

