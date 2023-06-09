GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,669 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMRC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,714,000 after purchasing an additional 96,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter worth $412,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 42.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,617.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,984 shares of company stock worth $137,224. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

BMRC has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $312.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $36.78.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.10). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $37.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

