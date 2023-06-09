GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,027,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,977,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,529,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 94,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,009,000 after acquiring an additional 209,927 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.11 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $40.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

