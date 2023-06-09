Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Position Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,081 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 334.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $54,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $65,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on HMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

