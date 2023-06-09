Head-To-Head Comparison: Trans-Lux (TNLX) versus Its Rivals

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Trans-Lux to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trans-Lux and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Lux $21.66 million $320,000.00 -4.30 Trans-Lux Competitors $1.66 billion $152.69 million 33.35

Trans-Lux’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Lux. Trans-Lux is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Lux -4.60% -3.25% -10.12% Trans-Lux Competitors -146.23% -9.59% -13.82%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Trans-Lux and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Trans-Lux has a beta of -1.1, suggesting that its share price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Lux’s competitors have a beta of 0.18, suggesting that their average share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Trans-Lux and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A Trans-Lux Competitors 62 174 455 13 2.60

As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 5.26%. Given Trans-Lux’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trans-Lux has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trans-Lux competitors beat Trans-Lux on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of light-emitting diode digital display and scoreboard solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Product Sales and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment includes out-of-home, sports, transportation, live entertainment, and retail and hospitality categories. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment engages in the rental of indoor and outdoor digital products. The company was founded by Percy Furber on January 1920 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

