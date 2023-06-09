Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.08

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.08 and last traded at $45.69, with a volume of 255291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.36. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,570 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 213,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

