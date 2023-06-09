HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,174,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,762 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in HSBC were worth $36,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 62.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,765 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 570.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 520,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 442,997 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,465,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 118.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 254,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,103,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,408,000 after acquiring an additional 233,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.63) to GBX 800 ($9.95) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($10.94) to GBX 1,000 ($12.43) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.44) to GBX 900 ($11.19) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $729.60.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $153.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $20.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

