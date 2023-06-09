Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $308,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 794.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,926,000 after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2,730.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 32,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBB opened at $305.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $306.63.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

