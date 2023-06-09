Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CMO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,340.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephanie Buscemi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Stephanie Buscemi sold 22,807 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $741,455.57.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Stephanie Buscemi sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,501,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $93,607.36.

Confluent Stock Performance

CFLT stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $22,755,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Confluent by 23.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 60.5% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 517,458 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $22,235,000. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

