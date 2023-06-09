Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CAO Sells 3,356 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $184,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IRM opened at $55.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $275,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 17.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

