Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $384,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,082.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Primerica Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PRI stock opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.17 and a 200-day moving average of $164.82. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $195.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,962,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $210,472,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Primerica by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

