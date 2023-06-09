Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $384,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,082.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Primerica Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of PRI stock opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.17 and a 200-day moving average of $164.82. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $195.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.18.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.
Primerica Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,962,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $210,472,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Primerica by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primerica (PRI)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.