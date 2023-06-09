Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 51.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Installed Building Products by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,682.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $969,682.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,697 shares of company stock valued at $191,116 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $125.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average of $105.17.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More

