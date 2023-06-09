inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) PT Raised to $28.00 at Northland Securities

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

INTT has been the subject of several other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on inTEST in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on inTEST in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $24.31 on Thursday. inTEST has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $270.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.95.

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million. inTEST had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $160,600.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at $491,483.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

