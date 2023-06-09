inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) PT Raised to $28.00 at Northland Securities

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
INTT has been the subject of several other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on inTEST in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on inTEST in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.
inTEST Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $24.31 on Thursday. inTEST has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $270.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.95.
Insider Transactions at inTEST
In other news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $160,600.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at $491,483.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.
inTEST Company Profile
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.
