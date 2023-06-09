Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Hits New 1-Year High at $154.11

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $154.11 and last traded at $154.10, with a volume of 1406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.16.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.61 and a 200-day moving average of $137.61. The company has a market capitalization of $566.84 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 39,339 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.