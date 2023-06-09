IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,985 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 177.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISEE. Wedbush downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 15.53 and a quick ratio of 15.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,708.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,708.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,352,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,271 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

