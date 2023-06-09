James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.03

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 2672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 110.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

