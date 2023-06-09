James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.03

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 2672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.
The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.41.
James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.
