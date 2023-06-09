James Ralph Scapa Sells 9,267 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 9,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total value of $688,538.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,696,811.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Tuesday, May 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $679,400.00.

On Friday, May 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 548 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $36,935.20.

On Wednesday, May 10th, James Ralph Scapa sold 5,358 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $363,379.56.

On Monday, April 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $703,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $2,315,600.00.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of ALTR opened at $74.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.63, a PEG ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $166.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. Analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,373 shares of the software’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,665 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,644 shares of the software’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the software’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALTR. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.