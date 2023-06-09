Jason R. Vanderbrink Sells 9,150 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) CEO Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $362,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,480.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.64. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $36.08.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $31,979,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 881,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,480,000 after acquiring an additional 433,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,840,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,429,000 after acquiring an additional 431,617 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,242,000 after acquiring an additional 310,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

