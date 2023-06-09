JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 75,281 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 75,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $49,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 78.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 21.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

UFP Industries Price Performance

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,559,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $88.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.86. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

Featured Articles

