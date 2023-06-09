JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,279 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $50,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $226.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.68 and its 200-day moving average is $243.99. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.65 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.91, for a total value of $1,743,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,328.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,379 shares of company stock worth $38,524,217 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.