JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,822,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,431 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $55,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $545,029,827.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,974.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $545,029,827.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:GTES opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.10 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

