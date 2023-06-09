JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $50.06 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,062,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 276,403 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $50,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Cognex by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Cognex by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 101,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cognex by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGNX. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Cognex Trading Down 0.6 %

Cognex Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $55.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

