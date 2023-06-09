JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $52.21 Million Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 592,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $52,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 509.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.21.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

