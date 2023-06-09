JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $52.71 Million Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,541,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $52,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,757,000 after buying an additional 375,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,250,000 after buying an additional 1,247,860 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,076,000 after buying an additional 3,363,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Tigress Financial upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. The business had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

