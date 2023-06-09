JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $54.61 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 547,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139,406 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $54,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Price Performance

Bunge stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $113.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

