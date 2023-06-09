JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $50,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS stock opened at $268.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $281.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

LFUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $2,285,516. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

