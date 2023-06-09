JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 326,260 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,911,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,260 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $55,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,178,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after buying an additional 3,618,369 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 285.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,077,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,680 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,150,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,720 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,534,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 991,860 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $30.62. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of -0.23.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

