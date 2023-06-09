JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 471,676 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 255.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $49,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2,300.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 840,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after acquiring an additional 805,455 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,138,000 after acquiring an additional 771,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,414,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,876,000 after acquiring an additional 578,581 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $119.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average is $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

