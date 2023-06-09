JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,347,283 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,141,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347,283 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $54,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 78,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KSS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

Kohl’s Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury bought 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS opened at $22.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -465.11%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

