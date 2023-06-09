JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $50,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $85.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,400 shares of company stock worth $266,958. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.