JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Clarkson Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CKNHF opened at $36.63 on Thursday. Clarkson has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $43.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.

