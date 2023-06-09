JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Clarkson Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CKNHF opened at $36.63 on Thursday. Clarkson has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $43.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67.
Clarkson Company Profile
