JSF Financial LLC Sells 2,037 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JSF Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 295.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

