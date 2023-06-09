Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,904 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $12,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.35.

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,053 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 13.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

