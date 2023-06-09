Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DNB Markets

DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:NSKFF opened at $40.50 on Thursday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $45.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments, Kongsberg Maritime (KM), and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace(KDA), and Kongsberg Digital (KDI). The KM segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

