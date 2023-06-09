Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,091 shares of company stock worth $6,584,518. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

