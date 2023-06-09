Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Media Stock Performance

Shares of LPTV stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Loop Media has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Get Loop Media alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loop Media

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Loop Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Loop Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Loop Media by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Loop Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loop Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Loop Media Company Profile

Loop Media, Inc engages in curating short-form video content into dynamic and visual experiences. It delivers to business customers for their out of home venues and directly to retail consumers in their home and on their mobile devices. The company was founded by Liam McCallum, Jon Niermann, and Shawn Driscoll in 2016 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.