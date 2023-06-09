LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 122.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 958.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $200.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $169.68 and a one year high of $271.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

