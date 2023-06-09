Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at CIBC

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

LUGDF stock opened at C$12.30 on Thursday. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.07 and a 52-week high of C$14.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0993 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

