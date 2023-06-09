Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at CIBC

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut shares of Lundin Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.00.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$16.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.80 and a 1 year high of C$19.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of C$347.17 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.3248062 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.