Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Stake Lowered by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $14,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LXFR shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Luxfer Stock Down 2.3 %

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

Luxfer stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $445.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 72.22%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

