Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Gap Up to $18.41

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.41, but opened at $19.25. Manchester United shares last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 349,388 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MANU shares. TheStreet lowered Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Manchester United Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 45.01%. Analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the third quarter worth about $4,659,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth about $1,750,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 254.0% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 95,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

