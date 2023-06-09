Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Up to $59.14

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.14, but opened at $62.26. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $61.64, with a volume of 5,333,648 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average is $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $311,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,059,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,120 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invictus Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,043,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 765,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after buying an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

