Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.83

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.83 and last traded at $101.50, with a volume of 2878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average is $86.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $75,080.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $75,080.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $156,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,676.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.