Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Sets New 52-Week High at $130.69

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.69 and last traded at $130.30, with a volume of 29782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.51.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 212.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 787,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,914,000 after purchasing an additional 535,368 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 883.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 521,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,473,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 350,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 6,472.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 323,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.