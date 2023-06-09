MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tobam acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $41.58 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,281. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

