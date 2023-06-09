Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $65.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,320. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,770,316,000 after buying an additional 1,074,820 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,110,766,000 after buying an additional 190,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,181,000 after buying an additional 253,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,946,000 after buying an additional 2,308,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,455,000 after buying an additional 117,302 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

