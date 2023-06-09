Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.73 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

